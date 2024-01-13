Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $581,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Diageo were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $321,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $229,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 117,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

DEO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.13. 786,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,410. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

