Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 643 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,048,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 2,771,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

