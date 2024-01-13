Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $102.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

IBKR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,075,060.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,075,060.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,389 shares of company stock worth $13,405,349 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

