Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.96. 1,554,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,881. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

