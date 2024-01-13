International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.