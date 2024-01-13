International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.80. 4,958,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

