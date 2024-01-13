Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Waycross Investment Management Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 57,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,102. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

