Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,307,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the previous session’s volume of 257,263 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $25.06.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

