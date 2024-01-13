Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $81.65. Approximately 14,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 5,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
