Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.68 and last traded at $81.65. Approximately 14,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 5,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.56.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

