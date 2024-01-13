Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $409.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.27. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $273.89 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

