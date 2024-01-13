Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,914 Shares

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,507.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,715,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,481,724.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,755 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $91,664.85.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,299 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $453,340.53.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,123.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,701 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $930,592.26.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,979 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,284.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,276 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,215.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,806 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $210,140.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,498 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $833,310.04.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 122.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,304,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 718,176 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 89.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 136,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

