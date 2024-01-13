IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

