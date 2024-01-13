iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,728,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.99. 436,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,768. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

