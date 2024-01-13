iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.34

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.34, with a volume of 1908886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
