iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS ICVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,411 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.