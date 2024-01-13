iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 622,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 272,743 shares.The stock last traded at $35.83 and had previously closed at $35.88.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $686.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

