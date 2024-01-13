iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.