iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $480.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.65 and a 200-day moving average of $449.49. The company has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

