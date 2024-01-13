iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFRA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 434. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

Get iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.