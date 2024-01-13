iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 558.7% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. 10,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,476. The firm has a market cap of $567.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.