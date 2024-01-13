iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 558.7% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. 10,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,476. The firm has a market cap of $567.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,059,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,010,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

