iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

