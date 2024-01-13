iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 5.19% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

GNMA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,523. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

