iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

