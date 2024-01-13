iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IBMN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

