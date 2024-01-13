iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,518,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the previous session’s volume of 280,462 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $22.82.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
