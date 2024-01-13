iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,518,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the previous session’s volume of 280,462 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $22.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,891 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12,055.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

