iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.70. 60,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 41,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

