iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 302.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,227,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

