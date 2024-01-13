iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Cut by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 169,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 719,992 shares. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

