iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,770 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MUB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.60. 4,006,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,018. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.