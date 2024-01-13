iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Decreased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,992,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,726,556. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.60 and its 200-day moving average is $184.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

