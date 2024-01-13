iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,992,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,726,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

