iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,701,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,425,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 432,434 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

