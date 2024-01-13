iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Reduced by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 1,455,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,391. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.