iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Decreased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 360,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,969. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

