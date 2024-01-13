iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

ITA traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.34. The stock had a trading volume of 458,331 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

