Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 46,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 91,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
Ispire Technology Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.