Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 46,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 91,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ispire Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Stories

