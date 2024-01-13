Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Jabil comprises about 2.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after acquiring an additional 769,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $551,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,611,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $242,555.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,042,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,281. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

