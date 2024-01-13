Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

