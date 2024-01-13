Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.