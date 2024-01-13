James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

