James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of JHX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
