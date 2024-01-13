Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

