JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBLU. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.