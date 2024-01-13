Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) Insider Lindsay Dudfield Buys 80,000 Shares

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Dudfield acquired 80,000 shares of Jindalee Lithium stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,000.00 ($53,691.28).
Jindalee Lithium Stock Performance
About Jindalee Lithium
Jindalee Lithium Limited explores for mineral properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is McDermitt Lithium project located in the United States. The company also holds Clayton North project located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Jindalee Resources Limited and changed its name to Jindalee Lithium Limited in December 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jindalee Lithium
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Jindalee Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jindalee Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.