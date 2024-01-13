JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 3.2% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 539,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,018,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

