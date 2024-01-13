Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

