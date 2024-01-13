Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.42% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOUT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $48.70. 14,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $499.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $96.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

