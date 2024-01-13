Kades & Cheifetz LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,594,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150,860. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.89 and a one year high of $412.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.27.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

