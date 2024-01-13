Kades & Cheifetz LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 55,030,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

