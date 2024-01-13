Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Up 775.0% in December

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

