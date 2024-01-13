Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.17% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.23. 38,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

