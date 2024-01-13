Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.71. 290,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

